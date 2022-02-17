City of Cleveland races to clear snow as Northeast Ohio braces for potential flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With flood concerns mounting, crews worked throughout the day Wednesday to clear remaining snow from the streets of Cleveland before warmer temperatures and rain moved in.

City workers scooped some of the last remnants of snow from the downtown area and loaded it into trucks, which dumped the snow into a parking lot east of Burke Lakefront Airport.

So much snow! Crews still working to remove it all with rising temps and rain on the way just in time for All-Star festivities. High water concerns near creeks and rivers, especially. pic.twitter.com/9lL2jb67Q4 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) February 16, 2022

The 19 First Alert Weather team is forecasting temperatures in the mid-50s or low 60s in Northeast Ohio on Thursday; that, combined with rain, could cause some problems.

“Flooding, ice jam flooding and ponding on the roadways,” said Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of the area, adding that the Cuyahoga River in Independence could rise to 21.5 feet by late Thursday. That’s more than four feet above flood stage.

Even people who live away from bodies of water are concerned.

“I’m in a recessed area, so I’ve been flooded before, and this isn’t going to drain,” said Judy Maneely of Old Brooklyn. “It’s supposed to be raining all day; you’ll have melting on top of it. So we’re going to have issues.”

