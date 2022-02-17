2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport sees pre-pandemic traveler numbers

Getting a big boost from All-Star travelers
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is making a solid recovery seeing pre-pandemic traveler numbers, according to Deputy Chief of Marketing and Service Development John Hogan.

“It’s a little over a hundred percent,” Hogan added.

They are also welcoming the influx of NBA all-star travelers with Cleveland Cavaliers mascot Sir C.C. handing out goody bags.

Colette Charlton was pleasantly surprised to meet Sir C.C. as she arrived back in her hometown from Minnesota.

“I want to thank them, I really appreciate them; it really caught me by surprise. I never thought they would do something like this; I really do like this,” she said.

This is the airport’s way of kicking off the festivities.

There were 300 bags given out to flights arriving between 10-11 a.m.

“Numbers exceed where they were in 2019 we know we are back to where we were the last normal year prior to COVID hitting,” Hogan said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

