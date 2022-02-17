Do you know how to report a pothole, file claims for damages?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Potholes seem to be a year-round occurrence on Northeast Ohio’s roads, but area officials said there is usually an increase in observations at this time of the season.

“Classic Ohio weather,” the state’s department of transportation tweeted.

Why do we see more potholes this time of year? Classic Ohio weather. Please be extra alert for our crews working to address them. pic.twitter.com/m5DGGy219o — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 16, 2022

CLEVELAND

The city of Cleveland said residents and visitors can report potholes to the street operations department by calling 216-664-2510.

Up to 12 crews may be working in the city of Cleveland at any given time repairing potholes on more than 10,000 main and residential streets.

Vehicle damage reports from a pothole in Cleveland can be submitted to the Department of Law Moral Claims Division at 216-664-2803.

Those claims would then be reviewed to determine if reimbursement for damages is warranted.

AKRON

In Akron, requests to schedule a pothole repair can be made by calling 311 of visiting the city government’s website.

Good morning Akron! It's officially pothole season here which I'm sure you've noticed. One of the joys of living in... Posted by City of Akron, Ohio - Mayor's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

The Akron City Council recently allocated over $5 million towards resurfacing city roadways this year.

