Duo break into Cleveland Circle K, steal bags full of cigarettes

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of theft suspects are wanted for breaking into Circle K and stealing multiple cartons of cigarettes, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The breaking and entering and theft happened at 13951 Triskett Rd. at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 3, according to police.

The suspects forced open the front door, got inside, loaded garbage bags with cigarette cartons, and took off in a black SUV, according to police.

Police said both suspects appeared to be wearing all dark clothing with facial coverings.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Duo break into Cleveland Circle K, steal bags full of cigarettes(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Zverina at 216-623-2532 and reference report #2022-030984 if you can identify these suspects or the SUV, or have any other information on these crimes.

