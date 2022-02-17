2 Strong 4 Bullies
Events, celebrities, and more: Guide for Cleveland’s 2022 NBA All-Star game

New banner on Sherwin-Williams building
New banner on Sherwin-Williams building(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - World-class athletes, a countless number of celebrities, and crowds of fans from across the country are set to converge in Cleveland for the 2022 NBA All-Star game, concerts, and other associated festivities.

WHO

The NBA’s top talent will participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star game and various events over the weekend with thousands of fans expected to travel to Northeast Ohio for the league’s annual showcase.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen were the two Cleveland Cavaliers players selected to play in the NBA All-Star game.

Team LeBron plays for I PROMISE Scholars, Team Durant for Greater Cleveland Food Bank

All fans who are attending ticketed events must either provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result. The NBA partnered with the “CLEAR Health Pass” to make screening more efficient.

There are performances planned by notable musicians like DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, rap group Migos, and more.

WHAT

Official events include Sunday night’s NBA All-Star contest, the celebrity and Rising Star games, and the slam dunk competition.

NBA All-Star Weekend to bring in an estimated $100 million to Cleveland businesses

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s All-Star Line trolley connects visitors between points of interest during the weekend, including Public Square, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the Wolstein Center.

Cleveland traffic restrictions during NBA All-Star Weekend

WHEN

The official NBA events will take place beginning Friday, Feb. 18, concluding with the All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 20. Other events have been scheduled throughout the week and weekend.

Click here for complete list of events from Destination Cleveland

Highlights include:

  • All weekend
    • NBA Crossover 2022 (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.) - A showcase of art, fashion, music, and entertainment featuring current and former players, celebrities, and influencers at Cleveland Public Auditorium.
    • The Block (Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.) - Fan experience with Collin Sexton, local artists, and other NBA players featuring musical performances and more at Gordon Green on Detroit Avenue
    • Boom Shaka Laka’s “Enjoy it Like it’s 1993″ (Friday, Saturday, Sunday from noon to 1 a.m.) - NBA Jam-themed barcade opens with performances by Fat Jot and appearances from Dominique Wilkins, James Worthy, and more at the downtown Cleveland Harry Buffalo location.
    • NBA Ice Buckets pop-up court (Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.) - At Tower City
  • Friday, Feb. 18
    • NBA legends and current players, including Darius Garland, dedicate 2,000th Live, Learn, or Play center - 1 p.m. at Cudell Recreation Center
    • NBA All-Star Celebrity game - 7 p.m. at Wolstein Center
Myles Garrett, Cleveland mayor, rapper Quavo to participate in 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
    • Concert featuring Offset and guests - 8 p.m. at the Odeon
    • NBA Rising Stars tournament games (featuring Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro) - 9 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • All-Star Celebrity Party hosted by rapper Jeezy - 9 p.m. at Windows on the River
    • Concert featuring Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo - 9 p.m. at Galleria at Erieview
    • NBA Jamz featuring rapper Nelly - 9:30 p.m. at Cleveland Public Auditorium
    • Welcome to Cleveland Party - 10 p.m. chance to mingle with VIP guests at Lago
  • Saturday, Feb. 19
    • Retired NBA players distribute food during drive-thru distribution with CMSD, Cleveland Food Bank, Sherwin-Williams officials - 10 a.m. at CMSD East Professional Center
    • NBA All-Star media day and practice - 11 a.m. at the Wolstein Center
    • NBA HBCU Classic between Morgan State University and Howard University - 2 p.m. at Wolstein Center
    • All-Star Saturday Night showcase includes skills challenge, 3-point shootout, slam dunk contest - 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    • 50 Cent All-Star Weekend - 9 p.m. party with rapper 50 Cent at Windows on the River
    • Shaq’s 50th birthday celebration - 9 p.m. at the Odeon
    • Concert featuring Lil Baby and Gunna - 9 p.m. at Galleria at Erieview
    • All-Star party with rapper Lil Durk - 11 p.m. at DSTRKT Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue
  • Sunday, Feb. 20
    • NBA G League Next Gem Game - 2 p.m. at Wolstein Center
    • Pregame concert with Jack Harlow - 3 p.m. at Public Auditorium
    • NBA All-Star game - 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    • Concert featuring rappers Kodak Black, Jeezy, and Fabolous - 9 p.m. at Galleria at Erieview
    • All-Star celebrity experience with Meek Mill - 10 p.m. at DSTRKT Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue

WHERE

Activities and attractions will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including Sunday night’s game, as well as at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center and Public Auditorium.

7 Cleveland hotels will serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during NBA All-Star Weekend

HOW

Tickets for the various events can be purchased online through the NBA.com website.

Spot the fakes: NBA, Cleveland BBB warn of counterfeit All-Star tickets and merchandise

This story will be updated.

