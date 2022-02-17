Family of mother murdered at Sheffield Village McDonald’s won’t rest until suspect is behind bars

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been five and a half weeks since suspected killer James Kimbrough went on the run.

Detectives in Sheffield Village believe he brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend, Milenna Lopez, the mother of four young children, including two with Kimbrough.

Local police and the U.S. Marshals have been working to find Kimbrough since the Jan. 6 murder.

An arrest warrant for him on a charge of aggravated murder was signed by a judge on Jan. 10.

The victim’s mother Jessica Mojica tells 19 News she won’t rest until the man who killed her daughter is powerless and behind bars.

Mojica sat down with 19 News surrounded by photos of 24-year-old Milenna, “I have this picture and when I don’t see the kids they’re all in the living room and they’re just looking at her. Just to see them just stare at their mom’s picture is emotional.”

For Mojica of Lorain and her entire family the pain runs deep. Her oldest daughter Milenna Lopez was ambushed, shot and killed on Jan. 6t, allegedly at the hands of ex-boyfriend James Kimbrough, in the parking lot of the Sheffield Village McDonald’s where she was the general manager.

Milenna a tragic victim of domestic violence lived in fear for her life and for that of her family.

After one of many domestic violence attacks allegedly by Kimbrough the young mother was injured and made a post to social media telling of her fear according to her mother, “She put a status on Facebook that said: Please God just let me make it to my mom’s wedding.”

Mojica who now cares for her daughter’s four young children, ages six, five, two and one, along with two of her own, said the two oldest have expressed the hurt, pain and fear of losing their mother to domestic violence, “They said they want a punishment to the bad man. They say he (James Kimbrough) ruined their lives, and it’s hard to hear a five and six year old say that.”

Milenna had been granted a ninth protection order against Kimbrough in October after he beat her so badly she was hospitalized.

Two arrest warrants ironically were issued for Kimbrough’s arrest according to the Lorain City Prosecutor the day before the murder and the day after.

In the incident where Milenna was hospitalized, she was holding her youngest child, a 10-month-old baby girl that was also injured during the violence.

Court records obtained by 19 News show a protection order was granted for that child and the mother on Oct. 18, 2021, just two over two months before the Lorain woman’s death.

“She [Milenna] had bruises everywhere she wasn’t the same person I seen two or three hours before. She sent me a text and said I need you here now. Her face was disfigured, her forehead had a knot on it, her face was swollen. He [Kimbrough] must have ripped her clothes because she was in her underwear. You could see marks on her. The baby had a black bruise on her forehead. Both were taken to the hospital,” Mojica said.

Milenna’s family is now on a mission to share her story, hoping it will go viral, along with Kimbrough’s photos.

Her mother believes someone is likely helping him elude police.

There are rumors he could be in Columbus where he was raised, or a southern state like Alabama where he has family, they also believe he could be hiding in Northeast Ohio in plain sight, “It makes me very angry but I have to get justice for my daughter and that’s what I’m going to do. I just want someone to do the right thing if they see him and call police.”

Kimbrough had not only abused Milenna and her 10-month-old baby, he’s accused of harming or assaulting her oldest child over a year ago, and threatening her oldest brother, her mother and other members of the family.

Jessica Mojica said she knows an arrest won’t bring her daughter back, but at least the family can stop looking over their shoulder.

But as she’s moved to tears thinking about Milenna, Mojica looks at her photo and said, “I miss her smile, I miss her calling me and just telling me anything random. Her one year old baby has now learned to walk and it’s emotional because she didn’t live to see her baby’s first steps.

If you have information on James Kimbrough’s whereabouts, he goes by the nickname “FAM.”

You can remain anonymous and receive a $5,000 reward.

Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED, or contact Sheffield Village Police or 911.

Kimbrough is considered armed and dangerous according to police and they ask that you don’t approach him.

