FIRST ALERT DAY: Flood threat today as heavy rain develops; ice and snow tonight

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A busy day ahead in the weather office. A number of hazards that the team is tracking for you. A major cold front is forecast to cross the area today from west to east. It is very warm this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Rain will be in the area all day. We are forecasting 1 inch or more of rain. This will lead to many rivers and streams to flood. Many are already under flood warnings because of what is expected. The threat of ice jams is high as well. A huge swing in temperature happens behind the cold front. Temperatures crash quickly through the 30s. This will change the rain to freezing rain once the temperature gets to 32 degrees. The freezing rain then goes to a period of sleet. Ice accumulation is likely in many spots. The ice will then switch to a period of snow where a general 1 to 3 inches of snow will be common by tomorrow morning. It turns very windy again this evening with winds out of the north. Plan on a potential high impact morning drive to end the work week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

