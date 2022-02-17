Former Cleveland attorney sentenced to 3 years in prison for soliciting drugs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland labor and employment attorney Shawn Romer went from an officer of the court to an inmate in jail.

Cuyahoga County Common Please Court Judge David Matia sentenced Romer to three years in prison on Thursday, agreeing that he should be held to a higher standard.

Romer pleaded guilty in January to multiple charges of soliciting drugs.

He even admitted to being on drugs while he was a practicing attorney.

“Never did I think I would be standing before the court... facing a felony or misdemeanor conviction, I am humiliated, I am scared,” said Romer. “I don’t know how I can put the level of remorse and shame into words... I know that I need lifelong treatment to truly maintain my sobriety.”

Prosecutors say in addition to buying drugs, Romer also tried to solicit sex from a 15-year-old girl back in 2019.

“It can’t be allowed for someone who is a lawyer. When you pass the Bar, you are given the privilege to represent somebody in court,” said Melissa Riley, Prosecutor for Cuyahoga County District Attorney’s Office. “We are held to a higher standard.”

Romer did offer his apologies, “I want to be a productive citizen. This is not what I am used to. I’m so so sorry.”

“Mr. Romer shows genuine remorse, but considering the factors involved, a 15-year-old victim of human trafficking weighs like a ton of bricks on the scale of justice in this court,” said Judge Matia.

