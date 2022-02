LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An ice jam by the St. Clair Street Bridge caused flooding at the Grand River Landing Park Thursday afternoon.

The St. Clair Street Bridge is in-between Painesville and Fairport Harbor.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a cutter to the Grand River which opened up the ice and improved the flow of the river.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.