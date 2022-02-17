Joint operation in Akron neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence, drug activity

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four men are in custody after a joint operation targeting the two Akron neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence and drug activity.

The task force made up of Akron police detectives from the Anti-Violence Bureau, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, deputies with the Summit County Drug Union and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) troopers.

Akron police said Wednesday’s joint operation focused on West Akron and the Kenmore neighborhood. ((Source: Akron police))

James Hickman Jr., 20, was arrested on Vernon Odom Blvd.

According to officers, Hickman was in possession of 28 grams of cocaine.

He is charged with trafficking cocaine, drug abuse cocaine, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and misrepresenting identity.

Three other men were taken into custody in the 800 block of Florida Avenue after a detective witnessed an armed robbery in progress.

Officers said three loaded firearms, 31 grams of crack cocaine, 80 Xanax pills and over $1,000.00 were found in their car.

Joseph Ortiz, 21, is charged with carrying concealed weapon, improper handling firearm in a motor vehicle, trafficking cocaine and drug abuse cocaine.

Dayleontae Flint 21, is charged with carrying concealed weapon, improper handling firearm in a motor vehicle, trafficking cocaine, and drug abuse cocaine.

Dreshawn Glover, 23, is charged with carrying concealed weapon and improper handling firearm in a motor vehicle.

