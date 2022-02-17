CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who got into an argument with gas station employees, took out a pistol, and threatened to shoot several staff members and customers is wanted in Cleveland, police confirmed.

Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared photos of the suspect urging the community to come forward and identify him.

Man threatens to shoot employees, customers at Gas USA in Cleveland (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

The incident happened on Jan. 29 at Gas USA at 6501 Denison Ave., according to police.

Call Second District Det. Krakowski at 216-623-5253 if you recognize this suspect.

