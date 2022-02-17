Multiple swift water rescues reported along Vermilion River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said there were multiple “high water and swift water rescues” reported near the Vermilion River on Thursday.

⚠️Multiple high water and swift water rescues are ongoing along Riverside Drive along the Vermilion River in the city of Vermilion at this time⚠️

Stay weather aware and remember Turn Around Don't Drown!#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland #OhioWx #Flooding #FlashFlood #Floods pic.twitter.com/NH4nH7PKSn — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 17, 2022

The rescues came as warmer temperatures caused snow runoffs into the river as well as ice jams to break up.

NWS Cleveland and public safety officials are watching the ice jam break and ice being flushed out of the Vermilion River. Here is a look at the river from near the mouth of the river into #LakeErie. https://t.co/HwKdyjAwSP#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland #Flooding #Floods pic.twitter.com/XUkteqxEZx — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 17, 2022

Northeast Ohio was also dealing with a significant amount of rainfall, leading to even higher river levels.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Vermilion and other areas near the Vermilion River on Thursday afternoon.

