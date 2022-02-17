Multiple swift water rescues reported along Vermilion River
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said there were multiple “high water and swift water rescues” reported near the Vermilion River on Thursday.
The rescues came as warmer temperatures caused snow runoffs into the river as well as ice jams to break up.
Northeast Ohio was also dealing with a significant amount of rainfall, leading to even higher river levels.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Vermilion and other areas near the Vermilion River on Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
