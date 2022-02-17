No jail time for Parma man convicted of hit and run accident which injured 9-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Parma man who hit a child riding his bike last summer and was convicted of not stopping after an accident was sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Judge John Sutula sentenced Milton Rullan to two years probation.

He also suspended Rullan’s driver’s licence for two years, only giving him permission to drive to and from work.

Rullan struck the 9-year-old boy on Sheraton Drive on Aug. 24, 2021 in Parma.

He then fled the scene and dumped his SUV at the Ries Ice Rink on Forestwood Drive.

Rullan turned himself into Parma police on Aug. 25, 2021.

The child suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

