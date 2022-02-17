Potential car buyer drives off with vehicle after test drive
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who drove off with a car after taking a test drive with a Honda dealership employee.
According to Euclid police, this happened on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Officers said the suspect drove off after dropping off the dealership employee.
A short time later, the vehicle was located in the nearby Home Depot parking lot.
If you have any information, please call Euclid police at 216-731-1234.
