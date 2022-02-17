Potential car buyer drives off with vehicle after test drive

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who drove off with a car after taking a test drive with a Honda dealership employee.

According to Euclid police, this happened on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

On Tuesday, February 15th the pictured male and a Honda employee took a test drive of a vehicle and when they returned... Posted by Euclid Police Department on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Officers said the suspect drove off after dropping off the dealership employee.

A short time later, the vehicle was located in the nearby Home Depot parking lot.

If you have any information, please call Euclid police at 216-731-1234.

