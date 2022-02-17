2 Strong 4 Bullies
President Biden announces billion dollar investment in Great Lakes

President Joe Biden was in Lorain on Thursday to announce a one billion dollar investment in the Great Lakes Initiative.(Source: 19 News)
By Brian Duffy
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - On this day, it was appropriate that Michael Regan, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was in Lorain to introduce the President of the United States.

President Joe Biden made a stop at The Shipyards, on the banks of the Black River in Lorain on Thursday, to announce that his Infrastructure Law would be making a massive investment in the Great Lakes Initiative.

“For decades there was a lot of talk, a lot of plans, but very little progress. It was slow and that changes today. Today, we’re announcing an investment of one billion dollars,” the President said.

For Lake Erie, that will mean the continued fight against algal blooms that have plagued the lake, specifically the western basin for years, at one point even threatening the drinking water in Northwestern Ohio counties.

Invasive species have become a very real problem in the lake and this investment is expected to be used to ensure that spread is stopped.

“It’s going to allow the most significant restoration of the Great Lakes in the history of the Great Lakes,” the President said, “We’re going to accelerate the clean up of sites across six states.”

The President also spent a good deal of time during his talk with supporters speaking about the impact the Infrastructure Law will have on the nation and northeast Ohio, when it comes to repairing roads and bridges and creating jobs.

He also made the point that he considers the investment in the Great Lakes more than just a simple environmental investment.

“Every dollar we spent cleaning up the Great Lakes generates between three and four dollars of economic benefit. That’s a fact and it’s a really good investment,” he said.

