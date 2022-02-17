President Biden visits Ohio to boost infrastructure plan with stop expected in Elyria area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks in Northeast Ohio on Thursday regarding his administration’s infrastructure deal.

The specific times and locations of his appearances have not yet been publicly released, but it’s known that he will at least speak in Elyria on how the law could improve Ohio’s roads, bridges, water systems, and more.

The infrastructure package is also expected to bring additional jobs to the region.

This story will be updated.

