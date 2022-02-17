2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Biden visits Ohio to boost infrastructure plan with stop expected in Elyria area

FILE
FILE(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks in Northeast Ohio on Thursday regarding his administration’s infrastructure deal.

The specific times and locations of his appearances have not yet been publicly released, but it’s known that he will at least speak in Elyria on how the law could improve Ohio’s roads, bridges, water systems, and more.

Traffic delays expected in Elyria during President Biden’s visit Thursday

The infrastructure package is also expected to bring additional jobs to the region.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Family of mother murdered at Sheffield Village McDonald’s won’t rest until suspect is behind bars
Family of mother murdered at Sheffield Village McDonald’s won’t rest until suspect is behind bars
Duo break into Cleveland Circle K, steal bags full of cigarettes
Duo break into Cleveland Circle K, steal bags full of cigarettes
City of Cleveland workers remove snow ahead of an anticipated warmup with flood potential.
City of Cleveland races to clear snow as Northeast Ohio braces for potential flooding
Man threatens to shoot employees, customers at Gas USA in Cleveland
Man threatens to shoot employees, customers at Gas USA in Cleveland