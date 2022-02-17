Residents may hear explosions as result of fire at Willoughby warehouse, chief says
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the Willoughby area responded to an early morning fire at a factory building.
According to the Willoughby fire chief, an officer was responding to an unrelated call when he saw a factory warehouse, located on Ben Hur Avenue, was on fire at approximately 3:30 a.m.
The chief said that because of what is housed at the DeMilta Iron & Metal Company warehouse, residents in the area may hear explosions.
As of 6:30 a.m., the fire chief said firefighters were still taking a “defensive” approach battling the 3-alarm blaze because of the potential hazards inside.
There was nobody in the building at the time of the fire, according to the chief.
This is a developing story.
