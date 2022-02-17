2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaker Heights School District announces masks optional at facilities starting March 1

Shaker Heights School District officials are allowing masks to be optional for students, staff, visitors and volunteers at their facilities starting March 1.(Shaker Heights School District)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights School District is scaling back its COVID protocols for students, staff, visitors and volunteers by allowing masks to be optional indoors starting March 1 at all their PreK-12 schools.

District officials made the announcement Thursday, stating the number of cases dropping ‘dramatically’ across both Cuyahoga County and the city, which has had only one reported case of COVID in the last week, precipitated the change in policy.

“While our protocols have been necessary during times of increased COVID-19 spread, it is also important to ease these during low transmission periods within our community,” officials stated.

While the easement applies to district buildings, masks will remain mandatory for all school bus riders and transportation staff, including for field trips and extracurricular activities, per current CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines.

Officials also stated that any student or staff member who returns to school following a COVID-19 diagnosis and five-day isolation period is still required to wear a mask for five days in lieu of a 10-day quarantine.

Students who have been exposed as a close contact of an individual with COVID-19 are also required to wear a mask for 10 days under the State of Ohio’s Mask-to-Stay policy to be eligible to continue to attend school.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

