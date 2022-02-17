2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Valley View firefighters, police monitor the rising Cuyahoga River

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday afternoon, the latest forecast showed the Cuyahoga River projected to crest at 21.5 feet overnight.

Valley View firefighters said this projected crest would be similar to the flood they experienced in March of 2020.

Cuyahoga River
Cuyahoga River((Source: WOIO))

Firefighters added they expect low lying areas to be flooded and some roads to be closed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

(Source: Paul Hach)
Grand River causes flooding in Lake County
Cleveland Mayor Bibb encourages masks and vaccinations during NBA All-Star weekend
Safety is top priority in Cleveland during NBA All-Star Weekend, mayor’s office says
Alexander Lackey (Source: Cleveland police)
City of Cleveland’s former International Affairs Coordinator sentenced to 3 years in prison
New banner on Sherwin-Williams building
Events, celebrities, and more: Guide for Cleveland’s 2022 NBA All-Star game