Valley View firefighters, police monitor the rising Cuyahoga River

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday afternoon, the latest forecast showed the Cuyahoga River projected to crest at 21.5 feet overnight.

Valley View firefighters said this projected crest would be similar to the flood they experienced in March of 2020.

Cuyahoga River ((Source: WOIO))

Firefighters added they expect low lying areas to be flooded and some roads to be closed.

