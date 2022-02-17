Video shows Brooklyn police officer crash into stopped driver with child in backseat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Northeast Ohio man is trying to get answers after video he recorded in his truck on Feb. 4 appears to show a Brooklyn, Ohio police cruiser slam into the back of his vehicle.

In the video, Karl Pilichiewicz was talking to his child about all of the snow when suddenly three sets of flashing lights appear behind him.

The video shows Pilichiewicz pulling over and the first two cruisers pass him with no issue.

The third cruiser never appears to move and makes a jarring impact to the back of Pilichiewicz’s truck.

Almost instantly, the child in the back seat begins to cry from the impact.

Cleveland 19 has reached out by phone and email to the Brooklyn police for a response and have not hear back as of yet.

