Buses replace Cleveland RTA train service due to ice buildup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said buses replaced rail service due to a buildup of ice impacting the overhead system.

For riders on the Red Line, the RTA said 66R buses replaced train service from Tower City to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. HealthLine buses were called in to cover service on the Red Line for riders East of Tower City.

The transit agency said 67R buses replaced Blue and Green Line services from Tower City to the ends of both lines.

According to the RTA, ice cutter trains were being used to clear the buildup from the overhead system.

