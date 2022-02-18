2 Strong 4 Bullies
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about what that means for the future of education.
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about what that means for the future of education.(InvestigateTV)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pandemic has led many parents to question what method of schooling is right for their family, with 2020 and 2021 seeing the popularity of homeschooling grow.

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about what that means for the future of education.

InvestigateTV’s Lee Zurik takes us through a story he’s working on for tonight at 11.

