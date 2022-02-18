Caught on camera: Tree falls on Cleveland road during resident’s interview with 19 News
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tree fell across a roadway in Cleveland as a man spoke with 19 News about damage to his car and his experience during the storm that brought rain, ice, and snow to Northeast Ohio.
And it was all caught on camera.
“Whoa! You heard that, right?,” the man reacted.
19 News photojournalist Dan Stamness said he was interviewing the man about a tree that fell on his car on Portman Avenue. That’s when another tree fell down nearby, blocking the roadway the two were on.
