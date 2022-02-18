Caught on camera: Tree falls on Cleveland road during resident’s interview with 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tree fell across a roadway in Cleveland as a man spoke with 19 News about damage to his car and his experience during the storm that brought rain, ice, and snow to Northeast Ohio.

And it was all caught on camera.

“Whoa! You heard that, right?,” the man reacted.

Here’s something from the edit bay. Another tree fell during my interview with owner of the car that was hit by a fallen tree. pic.twitter.com/kbK7L405Se — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 18, 2022

19 News photojournalist Dan Stamness said he was interviewing the man about a tree that fell on his car on Portman Avenue. That’s when another tree fell down nearby, blocking the roadway the two were on.

This is the 2700 block of Portman Avenue a tree fell blocking the road and falling on a parked car. While I was interviewing the owner of the car another tree fell blocking the 2700 block of Portman.the road is blocked both ways. The city tree service is in route pic.twitter.com/RfIZsyYVU3 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 18, 2022

