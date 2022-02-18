2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Eastlake residents near the Chagrin River brace for flooding

Rapidly changing temperatures in region could exacerbate problem as ice refreezes overnight, then begins to melt again.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a weather phenomenon most around the Chagrin River in Eastlake don’t like to see.

As massive chunks of ice nearly a foot thick make their way down river, there’s a possibility of it backing up and causing flooding once it freezes again.

“It’s scary,” resident Tim Hirsch said. “I can only imagine for the people that live on the edge of the river.”

The whirl of weather has been a major concern for neighbors.

“I don’t like rain on top of snow,” Chris Wilson said,

The Chagrin River had been slowly rising, as there was steady rainfall throughout Thursday and warmer weather accelerated the winter thaw.

While the issues have improved since the removal of the Chagrin Dam, neighbors always stay vigilant for the threat of flooding.

One neighbor explained to 19 News how the ice problem used to be fixed.

“I remember the days when they used to have teams come down here and throw dynamite to break up the ice,” they said.

For now, neighbors along the river will keep a close eye on the riverbank, hoping big chunks of ice don’t come crashing into their property.

“During the summertime, living on the edge of the river is nice, but not so much now,” Hirsch said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Valley View firefighters, police monitor the rising Cuyahoga River
Valley View firefighters, police monitor the rising Cuyahoga River
President Biden announces billion dollar investment in Great Lakes
President Biden announces billion dollar investment in Great Lakes
Eastlake residents are keeping an eye on the Chagrin River, as ice jams and rain are bringing...
Eastlake residents near the Chagrin River brace for flooding
Milton Rullan was sentenced to two years probation for the 2021 incident in Parma that...
No jail time for Parma man convicted of hit and run