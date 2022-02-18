Eastlake residents near the Chagrin River brace for flooding

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a weather phenomenon most around the Chagrin River in Eastlake don’t like to see.

As massive chunks of ice nearly a foot thick make their way down river, there’s a possibility of it backing up and causing flooding once it freezes again.

“It’s scary,” resident Tim Hirsch said. “I can only imagine for the people that live on the edge of the river.”

The whirl of weather has been a major concern for neighbors.

“I don’t like rain on top of snow,” Chris Wilson said,

The Chagrin River had been slowly rising, as there was steady rainfall throughout Thursday and warmer weather accelerated the winter thaw.

While the issues have improved since the removal of the Chagrin Dam, neighbors always stay vigilant for the threat of flooding.

One neighbor explained to 19 News how the ice problem used to be fixed.

“I remember the days when they used to have teams come down here and throw dynamite to break up the ice,” they said.

For now, neighbors along the river will keep a close eye on the riverbank, hoping big chunks of ice don’t come crashing into their property.

“During the summertime, living on the edge of the river is nice, but not so much now,” Hirsch said.

