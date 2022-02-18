2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria police search for girl who ran away from home

Nevaeh King
Nevaeh King(Source: Elyria Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are searching for a girl who reportedly ran away from home Thursday evening.

Nevaeh King was last seen around 6:25 p.m. in the area of Middle Avenue, according to police.

She is described by police as standing 5′8″ tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Police said King wore a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, pink/white/black camouflage pants and gray boots.

Contact authorities at 440-326-1205 or 440-323-3302 if you see Nevaeh King or know her location.

