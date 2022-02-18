Family who drove car into high water rescued by boat by Canton firefighters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters with the city of Canton issued a reminder to residents after crews rescued a family by boat after they drove their vehicle into high-standing water.

“When flooded, turn around, don’t drown.”

Crews were dispatched to Sherrick Road on Thursday just before 11 a.m., as concerns of flooding conditions were felt throughout Northeast Ohio because of rain and snowmelt.

The fire department said the family drove into the high water, which caused their vehicle to stall.

According to fire officials, the family was rescued from the vehicle. Additionally, crews rescued more people who were trapped in a home nearby.

