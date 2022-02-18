2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: Plenty of issues remain today after a major storm

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The storm that brought us the heavy rain, ice, and snow is out of here. There are many aftermath problems though. River flood warnings, power loss, and treacherous travel all happening this morning. We have some lake effect snow in the area this morning. Drier air builds in from west to east ending the lake snow threat. A cold day ahead as we only rise into the 20s this afternoon. Sunshine becoming more likely as the afternoon wears on. A fast moving “clipper” system approaches tonight and will track through tomorrow. It turns very windy again later tonight. Winds out of the southwest will potentially gust over 45 mph at times. Temperatures rise to around 30 degrees by 2:00 a.m. A little light snow overnight. A quick shot of arctic air tomorrow. It’ll be very cold and very windy. Temperatures hold steady around 20 degrees. Wind chills in the 0 to 5 degree range. Lake effect snow in the area later in the morning and afternoon.

