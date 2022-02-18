Magic Johnson, Darius Garland dedicate learning room at Cudell Recreation Center during All-Star weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA commissioner was joined by several NBA legends and current players to dedicate a new learning room at Cudell Recreation Center during the 2022 All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

The multipurpose Live, Learn or Play room is meant to provide a meditation and educational space at the recreation center located at 1910 West Boulevard.

Commissioner Adam Silver was joined by a long list of notable NBA players, both past and present, as well as other local officials, including:

Magic Johnson

Darius Garland

Collin Sexton

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb

Dikembe Mutombo

Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish

The dedication of the NBA’s 2,000th Live, Learn, or Play center is part of a Kaiser Permanente partnership in celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary and the 2022 All-Star game in Cleveland.

