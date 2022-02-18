2 Strong 4 Bullies
Magic Johnson, Darius Garland dedicate learning room at Cudell Recreation Center during All-Star weekend

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA commissioner was joined by several NBA legends and current players to dedicate a new learning room at Cudell Recreation Center during the 2022 All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

The multipurpose Live, Learn or Play room is meant to provide a meditation and educational space at the recreation center located at 1910 West Boulevard.

Commissioner Adam Silver was joined by a long list of notable NBA players, both past and present, as well as other local officials, including:

  • Magic Johnson
  • Darius Garland
  • Collin Sexton
  • Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb
  • Dikembe Mutombo
  • Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman
  • Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish

The dedication of the NBA’s 2,000th Live, Learn, or Play center is part of a Kaiser Permanente partnership in celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary and the 2022 All-Star game in Cleveland.

