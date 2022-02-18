Magic Johnson, Darius Garland dedicate learning room at Cudell Recreation Center during All-Star weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA commissioner was joined by several NBA legends and current players to dedicate a new learning room at Cudell Recreation Center during the 2022 All-Star weekend in Cleveland.
The multipurpose Live, Learn or Play room is meant to provide a meditation and educational space at the recreation center located at 1910 West Boulevard.
Commissioner Adam Silver was joined by a long list of notable NBA players, both past and present, as well as other local officials, including:
- Magic Johnson
- Darius Garland
- Collin Sexton
- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb
- Dikembe Mutombo
- Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman
- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish
The dedication of the NBA’s 2,000th Live, Learn, or Play center is part of a Kaiser Permanente partnership in celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary and the 2022 All-Star game in Cleveland.
