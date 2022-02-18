Mayor Bibb, Interim Police Chief Drummond requests FBI review of conduct by Cleveland Police officers, detectives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb and members of his administration joined Interim Cleveland Police Department chief Wayne Drummond in requesting the assistance of the FBI, in investigating allegations of misconduct by an undisclosed number of officers and detectives.

According to officials, Cleveland Police’s Division of Internal Affairs conducted a review of department reports, information, body camera footage and data, then opened an investigation after finding potential patterns of inappropriate behavior by police in “use of force” incidents.

The investigation also found incidents involving “several” detectives, and the actions of their direct supervisor at the time of those incidents are also under review.

“The City of Cleveland takes matters of alleged police misconduct seriously and expects officers to conduct their duties constitutionally and in accordance with the laws. The City of Cleveland, Division of Police will cooperate fully with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” said Interim Chief Drummond.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cleveland office is currently reviewing the information provided by Cleveland Police.

The officers who are the subjects of this review were assigned to an investigative unit and have been reassigned to administrative duty positions with no contact with the public until the FBI’s investigation is over.

