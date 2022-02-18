2 Strong 4 Bullies
The “NBA crossover” is a must-see exhibition for any basketball fan

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People from near and far coming to Cleveland this weekend to get a glimpse of all the NBA All-Star festivities.

One of the highlights is the “NBA crossover,” a “must-see” exhibition for any basketball fan.

Jade Sanders and her husband Giordanni came from Washington D.C. to take part in the weekend.

They were shocked by the cold temperatures here, but agreed the fan attraction is a hot-ticket item.

“Just to see all the players and all the fans. I’m a really big fan of Jimmy Butler, so I’m glad to see that they are going to be participating in these events,” Giordanni said.

For native and lifelong Clevelanders like Tricia Gomps, hosting the game is seen as a moment of pride, another internationally-watched event that followed both the 2019 MLB All-Star Game and the last year’s NFL Draft.

“Oh, it’s so fun, we didn’t want to miss it. We were here for the NFL draft, for the all-star event for the Indians and we didn’t want to miss it for the Cavaliers either,” Gomps said.

Robert Taylor is here with his family and couldn’t believe the number of people descending on the city.

“There’s a lot of young men that are striving to be the best they can be, coming from high school junior high school, working up through the college. I actually have two cousins that are playing basketball in college,” he said.

The massive crowds only go to show the level of tourism, profit, and a much-needed economic boost the NBA All-Star Game will bring to Cleveland.

