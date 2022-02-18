2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends (briefly) early this evening; Wind Advisory issued for Saturday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wintry start to the day, the snow is finally winding down.

For now.

A round of light snow will develop after midnight, courtesy of a clipper system moving in from our northwest.

The clipper won’t bring us much in the way of accumulation; we’re only expecting a trace to one inch of new snowfall.

However, in its wake, lake effect snow will develop Saturday afternoon.

Where squalls develop, and persist, one to three inches of new snow is possible.

Our other big weather story in the shorter-term forecast is going to be the wind.

50 mph wind gusts are possible along the lakeshore on Saturday morning.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Saturday morning.

Winds will gradually back off through the latter half of the day.

While the first half of the weekend will be absolutely frigid, with wind chill temperatures in the single digits, the second half of this All Star Weekend will be beautiful.

Well, by February standards anyway.

Expect mainly sunny skies and highs around 50 degrees on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 News
Northeast Ohio weather: Plenty of issues remain Friday after major winter storm

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

19 News
19 First Alert Weather Day: Plenty of issues remain Friday after major winter storm
Parking bans, road closures issued as snow, flooding impact travel in Northeast Ohio (list)
Cuyahoga River forecast to go into major 'major flood;' Valley View residents warned of...
Cuyahoga River forecast to go into major 'major flood;' Valley View residents warned of flooding
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/17/2022