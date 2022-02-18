Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends (briefly) early this evening; Wind Advisory issued for Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wintry start to the day, the snow is finally winding down.

For now.

A round of light snow will develop after midnight, courtesy of a clipper system moving in from our northwest.

The clipper won’t bring us much in the way of accumulation; we’re only expecting a trace to one inch of new snowfall.

However, in its wake, lake effect snow will develop Saturday afternoon.

Where squalls develop, and persist, one to three inches of new snow is possible.

Our other big weather story in the shorter-term forecast is going to be the wind.

50 mph wind gusts are possible along the lakeshore on Saturday morning.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Saturday morning.

A *WIND ADVISORY* is in effect for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, and Ashtabula counties. This is for Saturday morning. 50 mph gusts are possible in the advisory area. This may lead to sporadic power outages and tree/property damage. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/zHWdwTiwXA — Snow-mantha Roberts ❄ (@SamRobertsWX) February 18, 2022

Winds will gradually back off through the latter half of the day.

While the first half of the weekend will be absolutely frigid, with wind chill temperatures in the single digits, the second half of this All Star Weekend will be beautiful.

Well, by February standards anyway.

Expect mainly sunny skies and highs around 50 degrees on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.