Northern Ohio counties issue snow emergencies for winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriffs throughout Northern Ohio are issuing snow emergencies for their counties to brace for the winter storm and icy conditions to come.

Due to the threat of hazardous and slick travel conditions overnight, especially in the Primary Snow Belt, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Lorain counties on Feb. 17.

Scattered snow will continue through the night and into the early-morning hours of Friday.

Overnight and early-morning travelers can expect falling snow, reduced visibility, and snow-coated roads.

Additionally, anything that melted today will re-freeze this evening, leading to widespread black ice overnight.

Most of the snow will come to an end by mid-morning Friday but there will be at least a few lingering snow showers around during the morning drive.

The following counties are under a snow emergency:

Erie County

Huron County

Ottawa County

Sandusky County

Here’s what the emergency levels mean:

Level 1 Snow Emergency

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be icy.

Drive carefully.

Level 2 Snow Emergency

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Level 3 Snow Emergency

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.

No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

