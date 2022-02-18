2 Strong 4 Bullies
Officials give update to Hampton Inn fire in Brooklyn

By Chris Anderson and Brian Duffy
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The cause of the Hampton Inn hotel fire is still under investigation, according to Brooklyn Fire Chief Kevin Paul.

Chief Paul and Hampton Inn General Manager Chris Ellis held a press conference to update the media about the fire that ripped through the hotel Wednesday morning.

Ellis said the hotel is being boarded for repairs and hope to re-open parts of the building in four to five months.

The hotel was completely sold out for this weekend.

The cost of the damages to the building is not known at this time, according to Ellis.

