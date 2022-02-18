Over 800 ODOT crews out attacking state’s interstates as ice, snow accumulate
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has been busy working to ensure the state’s major commuting thoroughfares are passable in time for the morning commute.
Just before 5 a.m., the agency said more than 800 crews were out across Ohio, dealing with flooding, snow, and ice accumulation.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for plowing and maintaining state, federal, and interstate routes.
State and federal routes with municipalities, as well as local roadways, are maintained by the local governments.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.