Over 800 ODOT crews out attacking state’s interstates as ice, snow accumulate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has been busy working to ensure the state’s major commuting thoroughfares are passable in time for the morning commute.

Just before 5 a.m., the agency said more than 800 crews were out across Ohio, dealing with flooding, snow, and ice accumulation.

4:45AM: More than 800 crews, including this plow on US 33 in Logan County, are out across the state. Flooding continues to be an issue in many locations, so be extra alert as you’re traveling this morning. Check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updated travel info. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/Snsblo8v3P — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 18, 2022

The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for plowing and maintaining state, federal, and interstate routes.

State and federal routes with municipalities, as well as local roadways, are maintained by the local governments.

