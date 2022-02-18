2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parking bans, road closures issued as snow, flooding impact travel in Northeast Ohio (list)

(WLUC)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face dangerous conditions during their travels in Northeast Ohio.

Several local officials have issued snow parking bans while others are warning of flood-related road closures.

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Do not drive through standing water. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans and closures in our area. The list will be updated.

PARKING BANS

  • Maple Heights: parking ban in effect until further notice
  • Brunswick: parking ban issued through 9 a.m. Saturday
  • Mentor-on-the-Lake: parking ban issued until further notice
  • University Heights: parking ban issued until further notice

FLOOD-RELATED CLOSURES:

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

