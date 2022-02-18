Parking bans, road closures issued as snow, flooding impact travel in Northeast Ohio (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face dangerous conditions during their travels in Northeast Ohio.

Several local officials have issued snow parking bans while others are warning of flood-related road closures.

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Do not drive through standing water. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans and closures in our area. The list will be updated.

PARKING BANS

Maple Heights: parking ban in effect until further notice

Brunswick: parking ban issued through 9 a.m. Saturday

Mentor-on-the-Lake: parking ban issued until further notice

University Heights: parking ban issued until further notice

FLOOD-RELATED CLOSURES:

The following roads are closed in Stark County due to high water: State Route 241 just south of Shuffle St.

SR 93 north of SR 241.

SR 93 at U.S. 62.

SR 619 between Freshly Ave and McCallum Ave.

SR 183 just south of SR 43. pic.twitter.com/kAo5OCrUm4 — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) February 18, 2022

PORTAGE COUNTY: State Route 303 between horn road and SR 82 is closed due to high water. Motorists are advised to avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/gLlPK5LnVe — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) February 18, 2022

