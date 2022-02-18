Stimulus checks aided in record surge of opioid deaths, Ohio attorney general says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A new report commissioned by Ohio Attorney General David Yost has found a link between stimulus checks that went out during the pandemic in 2020 and the record amount of people who overdosed and died from opioids.

The study, using data from the Ohio Department of Health, looked specifically at the second quarter of 2020 when checks and deposits of stimulus money was sent out from the federal government.

“In the second quarter of 2020, more Ohioans died of opioid overdoses than at any point since 2010,” a release from Yost’s office said.

The study was conducted by a team led by Dr. Jon Sprague, Director of Science and Research for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Eminent Scholar at Bowling Green State University.

“Throwing money at a problem isn’t always the best solution,” Yost said. “Let the data be the guide to learn from the past. Addiction is a sickness you can’t cure with just cash.”

During the second quarter, the study found there were 200 more deaths a week compared to weeks that lead up to the payments.

“The convergence of the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic with the opioid epidemic has created a “perfect storm” which has resulted in the historically high levels of drug overdose deaths that have now surpassed 100,000 in a 12 month period in the United States (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], 2021),” the study reports.

The study sites several potential stressors that lead people to abuse drugs.

Social isolation, lack of income during shutdowns, the potential loss of housing and the lack of treatment options during the pandemic.

