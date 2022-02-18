2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power due to winter storm

Power outage file photo
Power outage file photo(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 4,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power on Thursday evening as a winter storm moves in through Northern Ohio.

Due to the threat of hazardous and slick travel conditions overnight, especially in the Primary Snow Belt, the National Weather Service has issued the above Winter Storm Warning for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.

Scattered snow will continue through the night and into the early-morning hours of your Friday.

Overnight and early-morning travelers can expect falling snow, reduced visibility, and snow-coated roads.

Additionally, anything that melted today will re-freeze this evening, leading to widespread black ice overnight.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 10:30 p.m.:

  • Ashland: 83
  • Cuyahoga: 435
  • Erie: 108
  • Geauga: 113
  • Huron: 23
  • Lake: 31
  • Lorain: 34
  • Mahoning: 672
  • Medina: 2,186
  • Richland: 196
  • Summit: 147

FirstEnergy estimates power to be restored to some customers by 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

Some Cleveland Public Power customers are also without power.

