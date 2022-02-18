Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power due to winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 4,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power on Thursday evening as a winter storm moves in through Northern Ohio.

Due to the threat of hazardous and slick travel conditions overnight, especially in the Primary Snow Belt, the National Weather Service has issued the above Winter Storm Warning for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.

Scattered snow will continue through the night and into the early-morning hours of your Friday.

Overnight and early-morning travelers can expect falling snow, reduced visibility, and snow-coated roads.

Additionally, anything that melted today will re-freeze this evening, leading to widespread black ice overnight.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 10:30 p.m.:

Ashland: 83

Cuyahoga: 435

Erie: 108

Geauga: 113

Huron: 23

Lake: 31

Lorain: 34

Mahoning: 672

Medina: 2,186

Richland: 196

Summit: 147

FirstEnergy estimates power to be restored to some customers by 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

Some Cleveland Public Power customers are also without power.

The areas affected include an area from Lorain to Madison, from West 79 to West 100. Also an area from Willard Ave to Almira Ave, from West 68 to West 100. also Denison to Maywood, from West 91 to West 100th. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) February 18, 2022

We currently have an outage on the west side due to a feeder issue. Crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/Sn7mnIMnVq — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) February 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.