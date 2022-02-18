University Heights police: Downed wires block Warrensville Center Road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police said a stretch of Warrensville Center Road was closed during the Friday morning rush hours due to downed utility wires.

The downed wires were first reported at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Both directions of the roadway were closed between Silsby Road and Traymore Road, according to police.

University Heights officials said the road would remain closed until crews from the Illuminating Company could remove the wires.

