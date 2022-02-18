2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

University Heights police: Downed wires block Warrensville Center Road

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police said a stretch of Warrensville Center Road was closed during the Friday morning rush hours due to downed utility wires.

The downed wires were first reported at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Both directions of the roadway were closed between Silsby Road and Traymore Road, according to police.

University Heights officials said the road would remain closed until crews from the Illuminating Company could remove the wires.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Parking bans, road closures issued as snow, flooding impact travel in Northeast Ohio (list)
snow emergency
Northern Ohio counties issue snow emergencies for winter storm
ODOT plow
Over 800 ODOT crews attack state’s interstates as ice, snow accumulate
Snow conditions in Cleveland
Buses replace Cleveland RTA train service due to ice buildup