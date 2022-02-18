2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Workers at 2 Cleveland-area Starbucks to file to unionize

A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Workers at two Starbucks locations in the Cleveland area are planning to unionize, joining the ongoing unionization effort of the downtown store.

Downtown Cleveland Starbucks workers file to unionize; Sen. Sherrod Brown shows his support

In a Friday morning announcement, Workers United said employees serving the locations listed below will soon be filing for National Labor Relations Board elections:

  • 11623 Clifton Boulevard, Cleveland
  • 3093 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights
Labor board certifies first union at a US Starbucks store

Workers at nearly 100 Starbucks locations across the U.S. are seeking to unionize.

A Starbucks spokesperson shared the following statement about the unionization push:

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together, always with Our Mission and Values at our core.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren...
Kings Island owner rejects SeaWorld’s takeover bid
Downtown Cleveland Starbucks workers file to unionize, Sen. Sherrod Brown shows his support
Downtown Cleveland Starbucks workers file to unionize, Sen. Sherrod Brown shows his support
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
3 job fairs planned to fill positions for Cleveland Guardians season at Progressive Field
Hudson Restaurant’s drink menu pokes fun after mayor suggests ice fishing leads to prostitution...
‘Love Shack Margarita’: Hudson Restaurant’s drink menu pokes fun after mayor suggests ice fishing leads to prostitution