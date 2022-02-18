Workers at 2 Cleveland-area Starbucks to file to unionize

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Workers at two Starbucks locations in the Cleveland area are planning to unionize, joining the ongoing unionization effort of the downtown store.

In a Friday morning announcement, Workers United said employees serving the locations listed below will soon be filing for National Labor Relations Board elections:

11623 Clifton Boulevard, Cleveland

3093 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights

BIG NEWS! Starbucks partners at the Clifton Blvd store in Cleveland have joined the @SBWorkersUnited movement! pic.twitter.com/n6oCkvtc2x — Workers United - CMRJB (@CMRJB) February 18, 2022

Workers at nearly 100 Starbucks locations across the U.S. are seeking to unionize.

A Starbucks spokesperson shared the following statement about the unionization push:

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together, always with Our Mission and Values at our core.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.