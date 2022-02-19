16-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Feb. 16

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Alicia Alvelo after she went missing on Feb. 16.

She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 151 pounds. with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing gray pants and a blue jacket.

Call Det. Zola 216-623-2755 if you see her or know where she may be.

Alicia Alvelo (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.