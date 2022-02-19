2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Feb. 16

Alicia Alvelo
Alicia Alvelo(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Alicia Alvelo after she went missing on Feb. 16.

She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 151 pounds. with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing gray pants and a blue jacket.

Call Det. Zola 216-623-2755 if you see her or know where she may be.

