Blaze engulfs North Ridgeville home Saturday evening, multiple units on scene [video]

A home in the 5300 block of Barton Road was engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments from North Ridgeville and Westlake are working to put out a blaze that has destroyed a home Saturday afternoon.

The fire allegedly broke out between 5:30 and 6 p.m. in the 5300 block of Barton Road.

According to photos and video sent to 19 News, the home is totally engulfed in flames and crews are still working to get it under control.

Firefighters were also working to not let it spread to the houses on either side.

There is no official word on if the home’s owners or residents were at the scene when the fire started and that information will likely not be released for several hours.

No other injuries or fatalities have yet been confirmed, as well.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

