City Dogs Cleveland kennels full with 100 adoptable dogs

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City Dogs Cleveland confirmed it is completely out of space as the steady flow of dogs arriving at the kennel is faster than they are being adopted.

So if you were looking for a four-legged friend to give a “furever” home to, check out City Dogs Cleveland where 100 dogs are waiting to be adopted.

More than 15 dogs came in as strays within 24 hours alone, causing the kennel to have to house them in temporary cages, City Dogs said on Feb. 18.

City Dogs said it is working with rescue and shelter partners, but it needs the community’s help to reunite pets with their owners in addition to finding homes for the adoptable dogs.

If you or someone you know is missing a pet, call City Dogs at 216-664-3069 and leave a detailed description of the missing pet, even if they may not at this kennel.

You can also click here to visit their website and see the current list of dogs found as strays.

The adoption fees are $21, the cost of a license, through Feb. 29 for the dogs eagerly waiting to meet you that you can see by clicking here.

Here are pictures City Dogs Cleveland shared of some of the adoptable dogs you can take home:

Email citydogs@clevelandohio.gov with your questions or call the adoption line at 216-664-3476.

City Dogs Cleveland is located at 9203 Detroit Ave.

“Please know that we are doing our best to respond to everyone in a timely manner with staff and volunteers who are spread very thin with the high population of dogs,” City Dogs Cleveland said. “And of course, adopting a new family member is an incredibly rewarding but big decision, so please be sure to have a discussion with your whole household in advance to be sure everyone’s ready for the commitment!”

