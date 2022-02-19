Cleveland Cooks: How Irie Jamaican Kitchen celebrates Black culture with food

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is celebrating Black History Month during February, and part of that recognition includes delicious food that celebrates Black culture, like Irie Jamaican Kitchen.

Chef Omar McKay grew up in Jamaica and came to the United States when he was 14 years old.

He brought with him a dream of opening his own restaurant, to share the flavors of his native country.

This week on Cleveland Cooks he demonstrated his recipe for Curry Buddha Veggies, using a Jamaican style curry he developed.

The dish is vegan and vegetarian so it also works for Heart Health Month!

Buddha Veggies Recipe Ingredients

1/4 cup Olive oil

1 1/2 cups Bell pepper mix

1/2 cup onions

2 cups chickpeas

2 cups roasted sweet potato

2 cups coconut milk

2 cups curry sauce

2 tablespoon fresh thyme

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method

1. In hot skillet, heat olive oil. Sauté peppers and onions for about two minutes.

2. Add thyme, sweet potato and chickpeas sauté about two minutes.

3. Add curry sauce and coconut milk, bring to a simmer until thickened. Salt and pepper to taste.

Irie Jamaican Kitchen has locations on E. 185th Street, on Pearl Road in Old Brooklyn and in Akron.

