Cleveland Police: Suspect shoves CVS Pharmacy employee during robbery

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A robbery suspect is on the loose after shoving a CVS Pharmacy employee while stealing concealed merchandise, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The suspect walked into the store at 14025 Puritas Ave. at approximately 11:23 a.m. on Feb. 12 and concealed merchandise in his coat, according to police.

Police said an employee confronted the suspect as he tried to leave with the merchandise.

The suspect then shoved the employee and left without paying for the concealed merchandise, police said.

He was described by police as 5′10″ tall with a medium build.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland Police: Suspect shoves CVS Pharmacy employee during robbery(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 and reference report #2022-040371if you can identify him or have any other information on this robbery.

