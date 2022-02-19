2 Strong 4 Bullies
I-77 N in Brecksville reopens after crash involving semi

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash involving a semi-truck took place Saturday morning in the northbound lanes of I-77 at State Route 82 in Brecksville.

The interstate was closed while crews cleared the crash but reopened before 8 a.m.

I-77 N closed in Brecksville due to crash involving semi(Source: OHGO.com)
I-77 N closed in Brecksville due to crash involving semi(Source: OHGO.com)

Brecksville police dispatch said it does not appear that weather conditions played a role.

The crash is being investigated by Brecksville police, according to dispatch.

