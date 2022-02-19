2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy, snowy Saturday may impact road conditions

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jon Loufman
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow bands and wind gusts up to 50 MPH will take the blame for a wind advisory for most of us today as highs struggle to reach the low 20s.

Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio; gusts could reach 50 MPH

Clouds will be decreasing tonight allowing lows from 9 to 13 above zero.

Sunday’s south winds will propel temperatures into the mid to upper 40s under mainly sunny skies.

Intervals of sun and clouds will be featured on Presidents’ Day with highs around 50.

