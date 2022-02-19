Northeast Ohio weather: Windy, snowy Saturday may impact road conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow bands and wind gusts up to 50 MPH will take the blame for a wind advisory for most of us today as highs struggle to reach the low 20s.

Be careful if traveling across NE Ohio this morning! Snow showers will reduce visibility below a quarter mile at times and impact areas from Cleveland to Erie Pennsylvania. Motorist traveling on I-90 should be prepared to encounter white out conditions! https://t.co/MRuYYTSwCO — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 19, 2022

Clouds will be decreasing tonight allowing lows from 9 to 13 above zero.

Sunday’s south winds will propel temperatures into the mid to upper 40s under mainly sunny skies.

Intervals of sun and clouds will be featured on Presidents’ Day with highs around 50.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.