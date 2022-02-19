Parma Fire Department battles blaze at St. Anthony of Padua School

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Fire Department battled a blaze Saturday morning at St. Anthony of Padua School.

A fire department spokesperson said crews extinguished the fire by 10:30 a.m.

The school, located at 6800 State Road, serves students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

We’ve reached out to school officials to learn if the fire will impact in-person classes.

This is a developing story.

