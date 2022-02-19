Parma Fire Department battles blaze at St. Anthony of Padua School
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Fire Department battled a blaze Saturday morning at St. Anthony of Padua School.
A fire department spokesperson said crews extinguished the fire by 10:30 a.m.
The school, located at 6800 State Road, serves students in kindergarten through 8th grade.
We’ve reached out to school officials to learn if the fire will impact in-person classes.
This is a developing story.
