Parma Fire Department officials rule fire at St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School to be arson (video)

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Fire Department officials announced a fire that broke out Saturday morning at St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School was deliberately set, making it an arson case.

“Fire Chief Michael Lasky, in coordination with the City of Parma Fire Investigation Bureau, the State of Ohio Fire Marshals Office and the Parma Police Department, have determined that the fire was intentionally set and is classified as an arson,” officials said in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

A fire department spokesperson said crews rushed to the fire after receiving a 911 call at just before 10 a.m.

The fire took about 30 minutes to extinguish.

The crews went inside the building to find smoke and flames pouring from the basement and some first-floor classrooms, the spokesperson said.

“The aggressive and effective attack to the seat of both fire areas prevented the spread of the fire to additional areas and classrooms,” Fire Chief Michael Lasky said.

No injuries were reported, according to a department news release, and there’s no word on estimated damages.

The school, located at 6800 State Road, serves students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

We’ve reached out to school officials to learn if the fire will impact in-person classes.

Seven Hills, Brooklyn Heights, Broadview Heights and Parma Heights fire departments provided mutual aid.

Any information that the public may be able to provide to assist in the apprehension of the person or persons responsible are encouraged to do so.

Please contact the State Fire Marshals tip line at 800-589-2728, the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 216-252-7463, or Parma Police Detective Marc Karkan at 440-877-7322.

A cash reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible parties.

This is a developing story.

