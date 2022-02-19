Rescue crews save 40 animals after farm floods in Portage County (photos)

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Rescue crews saved dozens of animals Friday morning after an animal farm flooded in Portage County.

Thursday’s rain triggered flooding in a nearby creek, leaving approximately 40 animals in danger, according to the Portage County Water Rescue Team.

Photos show the crew members wading through icy waters to reach the animals, some of whom did unfortunately pass away, the rescue team confirmed.

Those rescued included quail, chickens, ducks and a donkey.

The animals were taken to local farms and a shelter, where the rescue team said they will cared for until the flood waters are gone.

