University Hospitals Cancer specialist urging patients to resume screenings and treatment

By Brian Duffy
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An estimated 10 million Americans have put off cancer screenings and tests, according to Dr. Jorge Garcia, a Division Chief at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, and he is urging patients to resume their care as soon as possible.

“Certainly the access to imaging to blood work to standard approaches such as biopsies and mammograms were certainly impacted by COVID,” Dr. Garcia said.

At this point, Dr. Garcia said it is imperative that the health care community identify cases and find a way to bring patients back into the system.

That includes patients who put off care, or those who started their care and, subsequently, because fear of COVID-19 put it off.

“So it is of paramount importance for us to try to regain what we have lost over the last few years,” Dr. Garcia said.

The true impact of a COVID delay in cancer screenings is unknown at this time, and Dr. Garcia believes we may not know that impact for at least 3 to 5 years.

Tele-medicine will play a pivotal role moving forward, specifically as it relates to those who may still be reluctant to enter a health care facility.

“Whatever means we have to use to bring them into the system, we have to use, and that’s what we have to adopt, we have to be innovative in how we bring those patients back,” Dr. Garcia said.

